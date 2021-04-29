West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Asansol Uttar Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Asansol Uttar Assembly Constituency (AC No 281) in Barddhaman district went to polls on April 26, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Asansol Uttar Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Moloy Ghatak won Asansol Uttar constituency seat by a margin of 13.20% beating Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Nirmal Karmakar by 23897 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Asansol Uttar assembly constituency.