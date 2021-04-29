West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Bardhaman Dakshin Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Bardhaman Dakshin Assembly Constituency (AC No 260) in Barddhaman district went to polls on April 17, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Bardhaman Dakshin Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Rabiranjan Chattopadhyay won Bardhaman Dakshin constituency seat by a margin of 15.40% beating Communist Party Of India (Marxist) candidate Ainul Haque by 29438 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Bardhaman Dakshin assembly constituency.