West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Basanti (S.C.) Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Basanti (S.C.) Assembly Constituency (AC No 128) in South Twenty Four Parganas district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Basanti (S.C.) Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Gobinda Chandra Naskar won Basanti (S.C.) constituency seat by a margin of 9.40% beating Revolutionary Socialist Party candidate Subhas Naskar by 16607 votes.

