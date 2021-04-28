West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Behala Paschim Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Behala Paschim Assembly Constituency (AC No 154) in South Twenty Four Parganas district went to polls on April 10, 2021.
West Bengal Election Result 2021: Behala Paschim Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.
In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Partha Chatterjee won Behala Paschim constituency seat by a margin of 4.10% beating Communist Party Of India (Marxist) candidate Kaustav Chatterjee by 8896 votes.
Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Behala Paschim assembly constituency.
