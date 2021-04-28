West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Behala Purba Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Behala Purba Assembly Constituency (AC No 153) in South Twenty Four Parganas district went to polls on April 10, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Behala Purba Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Sovan Chatterjee won Behala Purba constituency seat by a margin of 12.10% beating Independent candidate Professor Ambikesh Mahapatra by 24294 votes.

