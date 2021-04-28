West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Bishnupur (SC) Assembly Constituency Result 2021

Bishnupur (SC) Assembly Constituency Result 2021

  Apr 28 2021
  updated: Apr 28 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Bishnupur (SC) Assembly Constituency (AC No 146) in South Twenty Four Parganas district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Bishnupur (SC) Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Dilip Mondal won Bishnupur (SC) constituency seat by a margin of 15.10% beating Communist Party Of India (Marxist) candidate Aloke Sardar by 30630 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Bishnupur (SC) assembly constituency.

