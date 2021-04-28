West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Budge Budge Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Budge Budge Assembly Constituency (AC No 156) in South Twenty Four Parganas district went to polls on April 10, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Budge Budge Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Ashok Kumar Deb won Budge Budge constituency seat by a margin of 3.80% beating Indian National Congress candidate Sk. Mujibar Rahaman by 7159 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Budge Budge assembly constituency.