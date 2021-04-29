West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Durgapur Paschim Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Durgapur Paschim Assembly Constituency (AC No 277) in Barddhaman district went to polls on April 26, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Durgapur Paschim Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, Indian National Congress candidate Bishwanath Parial won Durgapur Paschim constituency seat by a margin of 22.90% beating All India Trinamool Congress candidate Apurba Mukherjee by 44824 votes.

