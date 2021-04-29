West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Durgapur Purba Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Durgapur Purba Assembly Constituency (AC No 276) in Barddhaman district went to polls on April 26, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Durgapur Purba Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, Communist Party Of India (Marxist) candidate Santosh Debray won Durgapur Purba constituency seat by a margin of 4.90% beating All India Trinamool Congress candidate Pradip Mazumdar by 9131 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Durgapur Purba assembly constituency.