West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Hingalganj (SC) Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Hingalganj (SC) Assembly Constituency (AC No 126) in North Twenty Four Parganas district went to polls on April 17, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Hingalganj (SC) Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Debes Mandal won Hingalganj (SC) constituency seat by a margin of 17.10% beating Communist Party Of India candidate Anandamay Mandal by 30304 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Hingalganj (SC) assembly constituency.