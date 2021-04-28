West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Howrah Dakshin Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Howrah Dakshin Assembly Constituency (AC No 173) in Haora district went to polls on April 10, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Howrah Dakshin Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Brajamohan Majumder won Howrah Dakshin constituency seat by a margin of 8.40% beating Communist Party Of India (Marxist) candidate Arindam Basu (BABU) by 16194 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Howrah Dakshin assembly constituency.