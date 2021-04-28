West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Kharagpur Sadar Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Kharagpur Sadar Assembly Constituency (AC No 224) in Paschim Medinipur district went to polls on April 1, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Kharagpur Sadar Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Dilip Kumar Ghosh won Kharagpur Sadar constituency seat by a margin of 4.10% beating Indian National Congress candidate Gyan Singh Sohanpal by 6309 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Kharagpur Sadar assembly constituency.