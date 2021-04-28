West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Kolkata Port Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Kolkata Port Assembly Constituency (AC No 158) in Kolkata district went to polls on April 26, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Kolkata Port Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Firhad Hakim won Kolkata Port constituency seat by a margin of 19.50% beating Indian National Congress candidate Rakesh Singh by 26548 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Kolkata Port assembly constituency.