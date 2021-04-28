Kolkata Port Assembly Constituency Result 2021

West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Kolkata Port Assembly Constituency Result 2021

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Kolkata Port assembly constituency.

  • Apr 28 2021, 11:51 ist
  • updated: Apr 28 2021, 11:51 ist

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Kolkata Port Assembly Constituency (AC No 158) in Kolkata district went to polls on April 26, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Kolkata Port Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Firhad Hakim won Kolkata Port constituency seat by a margin of 19.50% beating Indian National Congress candidate Rakesh Singh by 26548 votes.

West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021
Assembly Elections 2021

