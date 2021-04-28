West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Minakhan (SC) Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Minakhan (SC) Assembly Constituency (AC No 122) in North Twenty Four Parganas district went to polls on April 17, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Minakhan (SC) Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Usha Rani Mondal won Minakhan (SC) constituency seat by a margin of 23.50% beating Communist Party Of India (Marxist) candidate Dinabandhu Mondal by 42598 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Minakhan (SC) assembly constituency.