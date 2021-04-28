West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Panskura Paschim Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Panskura Paschim Assembly Constituency (AC No 205) in Purba Medinipur district went to polls on April 1, 2021.
West Bengal Election Result 2021: Panskura Paschim Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.
In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Phiroja Bibi won Panskura Paschim constituency seat by a margin of 1.50% beating Communist Party Of India candidate Chittaranjan Dasthakur by 3145 votes.
Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Panskura Paschim assembly constituency.
