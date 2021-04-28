West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Panskura Purba Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Panskura Purba Assembly Constituency (AC No 204) in Purba Medinipur district went to polls on April 1, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Panskura Purba Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, Communist Party Of India (Marxist) candidate Sk Ibrahim Ali won Panskura Purba constituency seat by a margin of 2.60% beating All India Trinamool Congress candidate Biplab Roy Chowdhury by 4767 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Panskura Purba assembly constituency.