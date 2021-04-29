West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Purbasthali Dakshin Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Purbasthali Dakshin Assembly Constituency (AC No 268) in Barddhaman district went to polls on April 22, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Purbasthali Dakshin Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Swapan Debnath won Purbasthali Dakshin constituency seat by a margin of 19.30% beating Indian National Congress candidate Abhijit Bhattacharyya by 37666 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Purbasthali Dakshin assembly constituency.