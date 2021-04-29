West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Purbasthali Uttar Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Purbasthali Uttar Assembly Constituency (AC No 269) in Barddhaman district went to polls on April 22, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Purbasthali Uttar Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, Communist Party Of India (Marxist) candidate Pradip Kumar Saha won Purbasthali Uttar constituency seat by a margin of 1.50% beating All India Trinamool Congress candidate Tapan Chatterjee by 2828 votes.

