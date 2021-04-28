West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Sonarpur Uttar Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Sonarpur Uttar Assembly Constituency (AC No 151) in South Twenty Four Parganas district went to polls on April 10, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Sonarpur Uttar Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Firdousi Begum won Sonarpur Uttar constituency seat by a margin of 12.50% beating Communist Party Of India (Marxist) candidate Jyotirmoyee Sikdar by 24880 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Sonarpur Uttar assembly constituency.