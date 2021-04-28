West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Uluberia Purba Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Uluberia Purba Assembly Constituency (AC No 176) in Haora district went to polls on April 10, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Uluberia Purba Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Haider Aziz Safwi won Uluberia Purba constituency seat by a margin of 9.60% beating Communist Party Of India (Marxist) candidate Sabiruddin Molla by 16269 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Uluberia Purba assembly constituency.