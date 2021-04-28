West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Uluberia Uttar Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Uluberia Uttar Assembly Constituency (AC No 177) in Haora district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Uluberia Uttar Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Dr. Nirmal Maji won Uluberia Uttar constituency seat by a margin of 8.70% beating Indian National Congress candidate Amiya Kumar Mondal by 14182 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Uluberia Uttar assembly constituency.