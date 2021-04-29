PM asks people to cast votes following Covid protocol

West Bengal Polls: PM asks people to cast votes following Covid protocol

Polling began at 7 am on Thursday for 35 seats in the eighth phase of the assembly elections in West Bengal amid the surging second wave of Covid-19

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 29 2021, 10:06 ist
  • updated: Apr 29 2021, 10:06 ist
PM Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI File Photo

With the eighth and last phase of the West Bengal assembly polls underway on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called upon people to cast their votes to enrich the festival of democracy while following Covid-19 protocols. 

Polling began at 7 am on Thursday for 35 seats in the eighth phase of the assembly elections in West Bengal amid the surging second wave of Covid-19. 

Modi tweeted, "Last phase of the 2021 West Bengal elections takes place today. In line with the COVID-19 protocols, I call upon people to cast their vote and enrich the festival of democracy."

Narendra Modi
West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021
Assembly Elections 2021
West Bengal

