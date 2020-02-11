Delhi Election Result 2020 Live: Counting halted in 3 places; AAP's Kejriwal, Sisodia lead in respective seats

The counting of votes for the Delhi Assembly Election 2020 begins. Early trends show a clear lead for AAP, the BJP is second while Congress has opened its account. The battle for the throne of Delhi Chief Minister will end today as the results will declare whether Arvind Kejriwal led-AAP will come to power for the third term or the BJP will unseat AAP and rule Delhi after 22 years. Stay tuned for live updates.
Delhi Election Result 2020 Live: As the early trend show AAP set for a hat-trick, AAP's Sanjay Singh says, "Wait for the final result, we are going to register a massive win."
Delhi Election Result 2020 Live: Vote counting at three places, Shakur Basti, Adarsh Nagar and Model Town, in North Delhi has been halted. More details are awaited.
As the counting has started, here's what happens on counting day:
On the counting day, the strong rooms are opened in the presence of the candidates or their representatives, returning officers and EC Special Observers. The process is filmed. The Control Units (CU) of the EVMs are brought to the counting tables under continuous CCTV coverage. The unique ID number of each CU and the signed seal are verified and swab to the polling agent of the candidates before taking out. At the press of a button on the CU, the votes secured by each candidate is displayed against his name on the EVM. The numbers are recorded on the results sheet.
Delhi Election Result 2020 Live: There are total 13 rounds of counting. Right now, postal ballots are being counted. The first round of counting will be completed by around 9 am. First trends will emerge around 10 am, says Sanjeev Kumar, Returning officer, AC-55 Trilokpuri.
Delhi Election Result 2020 Live: Delhi Deputy CM and Aam Aadmi Party candidate from Patparganj assembly constituency Manish Sisodia and Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Ravi Negi at Akshardham are present at the counting centre.
Delhi Election Result 2020 Live: AAP is now leading in 52 seats, while the BJP is ahead in 17 seats. Congress is maintaining its lead in one seat.
Delhi election results: AAP candidates gather outside strong room in Maharani Bagh
Delhi Election Result 2020 Live: AAP's Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Amanatullah Khan and Gopal Rai are leading in their respective constituencies.
Delhi Assembly Election 2020 Result: AAP on track to retain power, leading in 53 seats, show early trends
The counting for Delhi assembly election is underway as we speak but the early trends indicate a lean towards the AAP with the party leading in 53seats.
A look at the trends till 8:20am show that the Arvind Kejriwal-led incumbent AAP is on track to retain power in the capital city, with Kejriwal poised to capture the Delhi throne for the third time in a row.
Delhi Election Result 2020 Live: BJP's candidate from Harinagar constituency candidate Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga is leading, according to initial trends. Meanwhile, AAP's Amanatullah Khan from Okhla constituency has also taken the early lead. Okhla has been the hotbed of anti-CAA protests in the national capital.
Delhi Election Result 2020 Live: The BJP has taken the lead in the following seats so far — Delhi Cantonment, Dwarka, Janakpuri, Krishna Nagar, Ghonda.
Delhi Election Result 2020 Live: Controversial BJP leader Kapil Mishra is leading on the Model Town seat. He was embroiled in a row after he said that the February 8 elections in the national capital will be fought between India and Pakistan, following which the Election Commission banned him from campaigning for 48 hours.
Delhi Election Result 2020 Live: As the exit polls had predicted, Arvind Kejriwal's AAP is set to sweep the Delhi Assembly Elections. The BJP seems to be a distant second. However, the final numbers are yet to be declared.
Delhi Election Result 2020 Live: Congress, which was expected to be a distant third in this election, is leading in one seat as of now.
Delhi Election Result 2020 Live: In the case of BJP, the saffron party, which is leading in 15seats, seems to have gained 12 more seats compared to Delhi Assembly Election 2015.
Delhi Election Result 2020 Live: Even as AAP is leading in 53 seats, compared to Delhi Assembly Election 2015, where the party won 67 seats, it seems to be losing 13 seats this time.
Delhi Election Result 2020 Live: AAP leading in 50 plusseats, BJP in 14seats, while Congress opens an account with one seat.
Delhi Election Result 2020 Live: Currently, AAP is leading in 32 seats while the BJP is ahead in 11 seats.
Delhi Election Result 2020 Live: AAP is widening its lead now as Arvind Kejriwal's party is ahead in 24 seats while the BJP is leading in 11.
Delhi Election Result 2020 Live: Early trends show AAP leading in 14constituencies, BJP second at 8, according to NDTV.
JUST IN | Counting of votes in Delhi Election 2020 begins
Delhi Election Result Live: As the poll mood in the national capital is upbeat, with each party equally confident of victory, all eyes are set on the counting of votes that will clear the air around who will sit in the CM's throne in Delhi.
Delhi Election 2020: D-Day is here, who will rule?
Delhi Election Result Live: We are confident of a win today because we have worked for people in the last 5 years, says Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.
Delhi Election Result Live: In Kanpur, AAP workers offer prayers ahead of the counting.
Delhi Election Result Live: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia offered prayers at his residence ahead of counting for assembly elections.
Delhi Election Result Live: Preparations are underway at Aam Aadmi Party's headquarters, according to media reports. Poll of exit polls have predicted a third straight victory for Arvind Kejriwal led party.
Delhi Traffic Update: The Delhi Traffic Police has issued traffic advisory saying the traffic movement will remain closed on Road number 224 Dwarka from sector 7/9 crossing towards sector 9/10 crossing due to Delhi election counting. Traffic movement will also remain closed on Muni Maya Ram Marg near Guru Nanak Dev Institute of Technology (both carriageways) due to vote counting today.
Delhi Election Result Live: All eyes are now on the counting of votes as it will end the suspense on whether the AAP or the BJP will sit on the throne of Delhi Chief Minister.
Delhi Election Result Live: I am not nervous. I am confident that it will be a good day for BJP. We are coming to power in Delhi today. Don't be surprised if we win 55 seats, says Manoj Tiwari, BJP Delhi Chief.
Delhi Election Result Live: : BJP leader Vijay Goel offered prayers at Hanuman Temple in Connaught Place.
Delhi Election Result Live: : Delhi An Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supporter reaches Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence with his children.
Delhi Election 2020: 10 things you need to know
With the counting of votes scheduled to be held today, the Delhi Assembly Election 2020 to elect the next chief minister of the national capital will come to an end.
Before the counting of votes beings at 8 am, here are 10 key things about the Delhi Election 2020 that you should know:
Delhi Election Result Live: Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP sought to retain power on the development plank, against the BJP that ran an aggressive campaign centred around the issues of anti-CAA protests and nationalism.
Delhi Election Result Live: On the day of Delhi election results, AAP's Bharadwaj says, "Exit poll numbers are very encouraging. Our results will be historic. It is probably for the first time that an entire election has been fought by a party on the lines of development. I am sure that we will break records that we set in 2015."
Delhi Election Result Live: In view of the ongoing anti-CAA protest in Shaheen Bagh, the Delhi CEO's Office had put all five polling stations in the area under the "critical" category. Security personnel kept guard at strong rooms storing electronic voting machines (EVMs). The Delhi chief electoral officer yesterday said all EVMs were tested and they were "foolproof and non-tamperable".
Delhi Traffic Update: Traffic movement will remain closed on Muni Maya Ram Marg near Guru Nanak Dev Institute of Technology (both carriageways) due to vote counting today.
Delhi Election Result Live: There were 13,780 polling booths where every vote was accounted for by the presiding officers which is a time-consuming exercise, Senior Deputy Election Commissioner Sandeep Saxena said at a press conference on Sunday. Critical and vulnerable polling locationsnumbered 545 and spanned 3,843 booths.
The counting centres are located across the 11 districts, including at CWG Sports Complex in East Delhi, NSIT Dwarka in West Delhi, Meerabai Institute of Technology and G B Pant Institute of Technology in Southeast Delhi, Sir CV Raman ITI, Dheerpur in Central Delhi, and Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Bawana in North Delhi. There will be 33 counting observers.
The CUs (controls units) of the EVMs will be transported today morning to the counting centres before the beginning of the exercise. The centres are spread across 21 locations, spanning the 70 constituencies. Each centre will have several counting halls, equal to the number of constituencies falling in that district. Each EVM consists of a ballot unit (BU), a controls units (CU) and a voter-verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT.) From every assembly constituency, five VVPATs will be randomly selected and they will be counted.
The Delhi CEO said the counting will begin at 8 am sharp and will be held in multiple rounds. "The postal ballots will be counted first till 8.30 am and then the votes cast through EVMs will be counted," Delhi Chief Electoral Officer told PTI.
How to check Delhi Election 2020 result live online
The counting of votes in the Delhi Assembly Election is scheduled on February 11, 2020. The results will also be announced on the same day.
Here's how you can check the Delhi election result live:
Click hereto go to theDelhi Assembly Election 2020results pageand choose the constituency whose resultyou want to check:
The fate of 672 candidates -- 593 men and 79 women -- who contested in the Delhi Assembly Elections will be announced today. To know which candidate won in your constituency follow DH's Delhi Election Constituency Result Live.
The curiosity among people to know the outcome of the elections to the 70-member Delhi Assembly has heightened post-exit polls, that has forecast a big win for the ruling Aam Aadmi Party. BJP leaders have, however, maintained that the exit poll results that predicted its defeat in the Delhi polls will "fail" as the surveys did not take into account the votes polled in the evening.
Tight security arrangements have also been put in place at various centres across the national capital.
Kapil Mishra, who was a minister in Arvind Kejriwal's cabinet, joined the BJP after he fell out with him."It is worrying that AAP is raising fingers on the Election Commission and electronic voting machines. This is because they know the mood of the people of Delhi and realised that BJP is going to win and form the government in the national capital," he said.
Even as the exit polls have given a comfortable win for Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP, yesterday, BJP candidate Kapil Mishra attackedKejriwal saying he could lose election from the New Delhi constituency. "The people's mandate is with the BJP. We know the reality as we have worked on the ground. I must say, there is nothing to be surprised if Kejriwal gets defeated from the New Delhi constituency," he said.
Ahead of results, Kejriwal asks AAP volunteers not to burst firecrackers
Ahead of the results, Arvind Kejriwal asked AAP volunteers not to burst firecrackers during victory celebrations to prevent air pollution. Party functionaries said though preparations are underway to celebrate victory in the polls, whose results will be announced today.
According to media reports, counting centres have a three-tier security involving the local police, CAPF and paramilitary forces.
Delhi Assembly Election 2020: Will the result change BJP?
The nation waits with bated breath the results of the New Delhi Assembly elections today. The BJP left no stone unturned to polarise the atmosphere. Everything was in the game—from the proposed temple at Ayodhya to the Balakot airstrikes; from the incumbent Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal being called a “terrorist” to the BJP leaders asking for those whom they call “traitors” to be shot. The BJP laid it all out for what it knew was in a sense a make-or-break battle.
Aam Aadmi Party not so 'Aam Aadmi' as 51 out of 70 candidates are crorepatis
Dharampal Lakra from AAP contesting for the Mundka constituency seat is the richest candidate with total assets of over Rs 292 crore. The second richest is Pramila Tokas from AAP, the incumbent from RK Puram in Delhi with total assets of over Rs 80 crore.
Read the full report here.
The BJP, which won the first Delhi Assembly election in 1993, has not been able to win the Assembly since then though it had been ruling the municipal bodies in the capital.
The three richest candidates in this election are contesting under the AAP, according to a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms. It further states that 51 (73%) out of the 70 AAP candidates contesting in this year’s Delhi state assembly elections are crorepatis, compared to 55 (83%) of 66 candidates from Congress and 47 (70%) of 67 candidates from BJP.
Delhi Elections 2020: Here's a look at previous chief ministers of Delhi
As per the Constitution, the chief minister of Delhi is the chief executive of the National Capital Territory of Delhi. While the Lieutenant Governor is Delhi's de jure head, the de facto executive authority rests with its chief minister. Here's a look at the previous chief ministers of Delhi:
First CM | Name: Chaudhary Brahm Prakash Yadav | Constituency: Nangloi | Party: Congress | Term: March 1952 to February 1955 and February 1955 to November 1956
If AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal comes to power in the state this time, then he will become the CM of Delhi for the third time. Kejriwal first held the CM post for 49 days under the Congress government.
While Arvind Kejriwal is the chief ministerial candidate for AAP, the BJP has not announced its CM candidate. Kejriwal had on several occasions dared the BJP to name its CM candidate but the party did not float any name.
Delhi exit polls suggest a vote for Modi is not really a vote for BJP
Exit polls are out, predicting a landslide victory for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi polls. If this turns out to be true, the idea that a vote for Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not really a vote for the BJP will be a sign of worry for the BJP.
That would also mean the emergence of a clear pattern wherein voters choose differently in polls for Centre and the state.
Manoj Tiwari rejects exit poll results, claims BJP will win 48 seats in Delhi
Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari put up a brave face even as exit polls predicted a sweep for the AAP in the assembly polls, voting for which concluded on Saturday evening, claiming his party will win "48 seats" and form a government in the city.
Delhi Election Exit: Poll of Polls
Delhi Election 2020: Exit Polls
Delhi Election 2020: Exit Polls give AAP another shot at power
Except for three, all other exit polls gave AAP more than 50 seats, with India Today-Axis poll giving the Kejriwal-led party a maximum of 68 seats while giving a minimum of 59 out of the 70 seats. The poll of exit polls conducted by two news channels also gave AAP more than 50 seats.
At least 11 exit polls have predicted that Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP will return to power in Delhi for another term with a big margin, leaving BJP at a distant second position and Congress to another round of political irrelevance in the capital's political landscape.
Delhi Election 2020: More women voters turn up to elect the CM
The number of male electors went up from 49.9 lakh in 2015 to 50.7 lakh this year while the number of eligible women voters who exercised their franchise jumped from 39.3 lakh in 2015 to 41.7 lakh this time.
The gap between male and female voters has been declining over the past decade except for 2015. In 2008, the gap between male and female electors who voted was 1.7 percent. It dipped to 0.8 percent in 2013 and it has now reduced to a record low of 0.07 percent. In 2015, the gap between male and female electors stood at 1.1 percent.
In the recently concluded Delhi Assembly Election 2020 polling, a higher number of women voters turned out to vote for the chief minister of the state. The gap between male and female voters also narrowed to a record minimum of 0.07 percent.
62.59% final voter turnout in Delhi election, says EC
Nearly 24 hours after the polling ended in Delhi, the Election Commission on Sunday announced that the final voter turnout was 62.59 per cent, five per cent less than 2015, and said data compilation took time as it has to ensure accuracy, after the Aam Aadmi Party questioned the "delay".
There was a delay in releasing the final voter turnout figures for Delhi Assembly election by the Election Commission that kicked off a controversy with Arvind Kejriwal terming the time taken by the Election Commission as “absolutely shocking”. The Election Commission had announced late Saturday night that the estimated turnout for the elections was 61.43%, hours after voting had closed at 6:00 pm, but the final figures were announced Sunday evening.
Delhi Assembly Election 2020: Who will win the capital? Counting of votes to start at 8 am
Counting of votes polled in the high-stakes Delhi Assembly elections is set to take place today, with exit polls predicting a big win for the ruling AAP even as BJP leaders maintained that the surveys will fall flat.
Strong rooms spread across the city storing the EVMs are being heavily guarded, with a "three-layer security ring", Delhi CEO Ranbir Singh told PTI.
This year, Delhi saw a voter turnout of 62.59 percent, which was five per cent less than that witnessed in the 2015 Assembly elections. In absolute terms, however, the number of voters who exercised their franchise went up from 89.3 lakh to 92.5 lakh this time.
Delhi Polls: What happens on counting day?
The strong rooms are opened in the presence of the candidates or their representatives, returning officers and EC Special Observers. The process is filmed. The Control Units (CU) of the EVMs are brought to the counting tables under continuous CCTV coverage. The unique ID number of each CU and the signed seal are verified and swab to the polling agent of the candidates before taking out. At the press of a button on the CU, the votes secured by each candidate is displayed against his name on the EVM. The numbers are recorded on the results sheet.
The key players in the Delhi Elections 2020 are Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP and BJP. Congress, which ruled the capital for 15 years between 1998 and 2013 under Sheila Dikshit, is seen as a distant third player.
Over the last one month, the AAP, opposition BJP and the Congress engaged in a bitterly fought high-octane campaign. With regards to statements made during election rallies, the Election Commision of India banned BJP’s two star campaigners — Anurag Thakur and Parvesh Verma. AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal was also served EC notice over his ‘Hindu-Muslim’ jibe.
The counting of votes will being at 8 am, however, the counting of postal ballots may kick start earlier.
With the counting of votes scheduled to be held today, the Delhi Assembly Election 2020 to elect the next chief minister of the national capital will come to an end.
Hello readers and welcome to our live coverage of Delhi Election Result 2020. The Delhi Election 2020 that saw a month-long high-octanecampaign by AAP, BJP and Congress amidst protests, will finally come to an end as the winner for the battle of the throne of Delhi Chief Minister will be declared today. Stay tuned for live updates.