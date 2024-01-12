2024 polls: Caste to stir political pot in Godavari districts

While traditionally Dalits have backed YSRCP, backward classes, especially a sub-caste Setti Balijas, can tilt the balance in any party's favour. While there is a deep-rooted rivalry between the Kapus and Setti Balijas, Dalit assertion especially in Konaseema region in recent times has brought the two warring forces together.

Both Kapus and Setti Balijas had jointly opposed the proposed renaming of the newly-created Konaseema district as Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district.

"When it comes to our rights, everyone is opposed to it. This is the harsh reality," said Rajesh K, a tea shop owner near Razole.