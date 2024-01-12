2024 polls: Caste to stir political pot in Godavari districts

Amalapuram/Kakinada/Bhimavaram: The battle lines in the erstwhile East and West Godavari districts in Andhra Pradesh, which goes to polls in a few months, are being drawn based on caste.
With 34 assembly seats out of the total of 175 seats, the Godavari Delta region which consists of Dalits, Kapus and backward classes, will play a key role in deciding who forms the next government in the state as it is believed that the party that bags a majority of seats in the region will most likely form the government.
A cross-section of people believe that the Jana Sena-TDP alliance will be a game changer.
The Kapus, an agrarian community with a strong political influence, is ready to rally behind Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena this time. "We were drawn towards Jagan last time due to his 'Give me a chance' rhetoric and now we are repenting. This time we don’t want to take a chance. Pawan Kalyan has been appealing to us for long to support him. Why shouldn’t we take a chance with him," said Sattulu S, a farmer from Amalapuram.
While traditionally Dalits have backed YSRCP, backward classes, especially a sub-caste Setti Balijas, can tilt the balance in any party's favour. While there is a deep-rooted rivalry between the Kapus and Setti Balijas, Dalit assertion especially in Konaseema region in recent times has brought the two warring forces together.
Both Kapus and Setti Balijas had jointly opposed the proposed renaming of the newly-created Konaseema district as Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district.
"When it comes to our rights, everyone is opposed to it. This is the harsh reality," said Rajesh K, a tea shop owner near Razole.
A total rout in West Godavari, which has 14 Assembly segments, and winning only five segments out of the total 19 in East Godavari, had severely dented YSRCP’s chances in the 2014 polls.
In the 2019 polls, YSRCP swept through the two Godavari districts and Jagan became the chief minister.
This time, the JSP-TDP alliance could bag maximum seats in the Godavari region.
Meanwhile, a race to win over the BCs is well and truly on. To woo the backward communities, YSRCP has launched 'Sadhikara Yatras' and TDP launched 'Jaya Ho BCs' campaigns in recent times.
The TDP is trying to upset the YSRCP’s BC strategy. Incidentally, Pawan Kalyan had lost in the Kapu hotbed - Bhimavaram assembly segment - in the 2019 polls.