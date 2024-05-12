Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 | DH interview: 'Modi, Jagan, and Naidu's love triangle in Andhra, Jagan should check his mental state,' says Y S Sharmila

Q. How is the response from the public?

A. The response is amazing, I should say. The response is a response to Dr. YSR, I should say. Because all people all across the state also honor me as his daughter. And the people of Kadapa have a special connection with YSR. Therefore, they treat me as their own daughter. So, I have never felt this alien feeling anywhere. So, thank god for it.





Q. But Jagan Mohan Reddy has been saying that he is feeling very bad that you are going to lose deposits in Kadapa. What do you say?

A. If Jagan Mohan Reddy is so sure I will lose, then why is his wife campaigning? Why is all his family campaigning? If they are so confident, then they can happily sit at home, no? Or are they campaigning for Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy? Is Jagan Mohan Reddy afraid that he will lose? And he sent his whole family here? Or he is afraid that Avinash will lose and he sent his whole family here? He should first decide who his family is campaigning for. If he is not afraid, then why is anybody campaigning?





Q. Jagan in his public meetings have been claiming you have become a pawn in the conspiracy by TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and also his once close confidant Telangana chief minister, A Revanth Reddy. Are you a pawn in Naidu's conspiracy?

A. I think Jagan Mohan Reddy is very obsessed with Chandrababu Naidu. Jagan Mohan Reddy sees Chandrababu Nayadu controlling Sharmila. He sees Naidu controlling Sunita (Y S Viveka's daughter). He sees Naidu controlling Revanth, the Chief Minister of a state like himself. He sees Naidu controlling Modi, the Prime Minister of the country also. So I think Jagan is obsessed with Naidu. That's why I recently sent him a mirror and asked him to check his mental state. To see if he sees himself in the mirror or if he sees Naidu in the mirror. I hope he got the hint and he has his mental condition checked. I really hope so. I really am concerned for his well-being.





Q. He has also been saying Congress has broken his family and its the grand old party responsible for the sorry state of affairs of andhra Pradesh like not including special category status in the bifurcation Act etc. What do you say about it?

A. His family is in this condition because of his own doing. Had he given confidence to Sunita, then this family wouldn't have broken up. His own sister who did a pada yatra for him was with him, for him. And he was the one who alienated his sister. His condition is nobody's fault but his own fault. And please let me correct you that it was not Congress who is fielding me anywhere. Because it's not possible for anybody to field YSR's daughter. I am a very strong-willed person and I don't think I can be controlled by anybody. And it was in fact not the Congress that did harm to the YSR family. It was in fact Jagan Mohan Reddy himself. Because recently it came to light that advocate Ponnavolu Sudhakar was the one who had YSR's name included in the Jagan's CBI FIR . He was the one who had YSR's name included in the charge sheet by the CBI. Because CBI's FIR did not contain the name of YSR initially. But Sudhakar, at the behest of Jagan, went to three different courts asking for YSR's name to be included in the CBI charge sheet. Which finally did happen. And later on we saw after Jagan came to power, he made him the additional advocate general of the AP government. So we clearly see that Jagan himself proved the fact that Ponnavolu went to three different courts to include his own father's name in the CBI charge sheet. Because they believe that if YSR's name is not included in the charge sheet, then it will become very difficult for Jagan to get out of these cases. Because I don't see anybody, if it would have been, I would never have made the guy who put my father's name in the CBI charge sheet an additional advocate general. So that itself proves that Jagan did all this himself. When the state was bifurcated, the Congress party was very sure that Andhra Pradesh would not be hurt by this bifurcation. Congress party in fact made sure that the central government is going to give at least funds to the chief minister, which is going to be given in June of Rs 5 lakh crores to Andhra Pradesh, only to make sure that Andhra Pradesh will not be lagging behind in any way compared to the state of Telangana. Had Congress party come back to power in 2014, all those Rs 5 lakh crores would have come to Andhra Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh would have been a different Andhra Pradesh from what it is today. We would have gotten so many industries, we would have gotten the Polavaram project, we would have gotten our capital city by now, we would have gotten the Kadapa steel factory by now, we would have gotten the Dugaraj Patnam port by now. Additionally, we would have gotten special economic packages also for Rayala Seema and North Andhra. We would have developed our ports so much. So many things would have been so different had Congress come back to power in 2014.

So I think the major blow to Andhra Pradesh was not the bifurcation but the tragedy that Congress did not come to power in 2014. But all that said, we are where we are now. Things are not in our control. Congress party lost power. BJP came to power and BJP cheated the people of Andhra Pradesh for 10 years. for 10 years BJP did not give us even one word. One promise that was given to us in this State Reorganization Act. And in spite of BJP cheating us so much, we saw Chandra Babu Naidu for the first 5 years and Jagan Mohan Reddy for the current 5 years. In fact, supporting BJP in every bill and every will and every whim and fancy that BJP lays. So this is my appeal to the people of Andhra Pradesh that the people see through the shallowness of the BJP party, the TDP party and the YSRCP. And that they bless the Congress party because only the Congress party is committed to the cause of special status and the well-being of the people and the youth of Andhra Pradesh.

