Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls 2024 | Kadapa's bitter legacy war

Pulivendula/Kadapa: As one enters the seven roads junction in Kadapa, political discussions in every corner revolve around chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and his sister state PCC chief Y S Sharmila, indicating that a bitter legacy war had spiced up the poll atmosphere in Kadapa, one of the important districts in Rayalaseema region known for its violent factional feuds and also 'Karam Dosa'.

At the loggerhead are the children of former chief minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy, popularly known as YSR; his son, the current chief minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy; and his daughter, YS Sharmila, who had recently taken up the reigns of the Congress party in Andhra Pradesh as its PCC chief.

Fifteen years after Dr YSR's death in a helicopter crash in September 2009, both his children are contesting the polls from two different parties. While both disagree that it's a legacy war, Jagan, who established his own party, the YSRCP, which won the people's mandate unanimously in 2019, is looking for a second term and contesting from the YS family's pocket borough the Pulivendula Assembly segment.