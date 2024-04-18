Andhra Pradesh polls: Filing of nominations for Assembly, Lok Sabha begins

Amaravati: Filing of nominations for Lok Sabha and Assembly polls in Andhra Pradesh will begin on Thursday as the Election Commission issued notification kickstarting the election process.

The nominations from candidates for the 25 Lok Sabha and 175 Assembly seats will be accepted from April 18 to 25 April between 11 am and 3 pm.

According to Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena, nominations will be scrutinised on April 26 and the last date for candidates to withdraw them is April 29 and the polling will be held on May 13.

YSRCP chief and Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy (Pulivendula), TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu (Kuppam) and his son Nara Lokesh (Mangalagiri) and Janasena founder and actor Pawan Kalyan (Pithapuram) , are among the key leaders contesting Assembly polls while Andhra Pradesh BJP chief D Purandeswari (Rajahmundry), APCC president and Jagan’s sister YS Sharmila (Kadapa) are in Lok Sabha poll fray.

While the YSRCP is fighting solo, TDP, Janasena and BJP are part of the NDA. The Congress has said it will have tie up with its I.N.D.I.A partners CPI and CPM in the state.