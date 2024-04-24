As his 22-day bus yatra ends, Jagan Reddy makes strong pitch for second term; calls Chandrababu Naidu 'villain'

Hyderabad: The 22-day long mega mass outreach campaign 'Memantha Siddham (We are all ready) yatra' of YSRCP supremo and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, concluded on Wednesday at a massive public meeting in Srikakulam district on the eastern tip of the coastal state.
Jagan has travelled 2,100 km spreading over 86 assembly constituencies in 22 days as part of his 'Memantha Siddham Yatra'.
After starting his yatra at Idupulapaya in Kadapa, he attended 16 public meetings and six special interactions like meeting with old-age pensioners, weaver communities, Vahana Mitra beneficiaries, and social media workers among others. He also participated in huge road shows at nine places.
Addressing his final public meeting of 'Memantha Siddham Yatra' in Srikakulam on Wednesday, Jagan came down heavily on TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu’s "fraudulent" promises and said that unlike him, he implemented "99% of the manifesto promises in the last 58 months".
“If you vote for Jagan, all the schemes will continue for the next five years, but Chandrababu Naidu will end it if you vote for TDP. We saw a tsunami of people from Rayalaseema to Uttar Andhra during the yatra, and looking at the people gathered here, I am sure YSRCP will win all 25 Lok Sabha and 175 assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh,” he said.
Noting that history of doorstep delivery of welfare schemes belongs to the YSRCP government, the Chief Minister said, "We have brought changes in the education, medical, and health sectors in the last 58 months. Further, we have introduced revolutionary schemes regarding Gram Swaraj. Meanwhile, we have seen the culture of Chandrababu Naidu, who threw the manifesto once the elections were over."
The Chief Minister highlighted that the YSRCP government is providing the same kind of education to the poor and the rich. "Since Chandrababu Naidu does not have anything to claim as his achievements, his job is only to criticize me. But unlike Naidu, I will not give fraudulent promises. Do you want a cheat like Naidu or an honest person like Jagan?," quipped YSRCP Chief.
"Not a single good deed comes to mind if you talk about Chandrababu Naidu," said CM Jagan while explaining the "scams by the opposition coalition" in 2014.
"From loan waivers to farmers and women self-help groups to BC sub plan with Rs 10,000 crs, a job to every household or unemployment benefit, 3 cents of land to the people, develop the state on par with Singapore, a hi-tech city in every district, Rs 25,000 soon after a birth of a girl child in the family, nothing has been implemented by the TDP and its alliance partner," he said.
The Chief Minister noted that the opposition alliance is coming up with a new colorful manifesto in the name of Super 6. "Are you all ready to save the state from these crooks?" asked Jagan.
Taking a dig at Chandrababu Naidu, he said, "People identify the characters in movies based on their deeds, whether they are a hero or villain. And now, who is the hero and villain in Andhra Pradesh politics?"