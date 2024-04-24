As his 22-day bus yatra ends, Jagan Reddy makes strong pitch for second term; calls Chandrababu Naidu 'villain'

Hyderabad: The 22-day long mega mass outreach campaign 'Memantha Siddham (We are all ready) yatra' of YSRCP supremo and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, concluded on Wednesday at a massive public meeting in Srikakulam district on the eastern tip of the coastal state.

Jagan has travelled 2,100 km spreading over 86 assembly constituencies in 22 days as part of his 'Memantha Siddham Yatra'.

After starting his yatra at Idupulapaya in Kadapa, he attended 16 public meetings and six special interactions like meeting with old-age pensioners, weaver communities, Vahana Mitra beneficiaries, and social media workers among others. He also participated in huge road shows at nine places.

Addressing his final public meeting of 'Memantha Siddham Yatra' in Srikakulam on Wednesday, Jagan came down heavily on TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu’s "fraudulent" promises and said that unlike him, he implemented "99% of the manifesto promises in the last 58 months".