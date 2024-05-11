Assembly Elections 2024 | Reddy sibling rivalry turns Pulivendula into battleground, TDP eyes gains

Sharmila claimed that had the Congress been in power post-2014 bifurcation, Andhra Pradesh would have got all the promises like special status and a new capital, but a decade later 'people see what they lost by not voting Congress.'

She also lashed out at her brother for re-nominating her cousin Avinash Reddy as the YSRCP candidate from Kadapa despite a CBI probe naming him accused in the murder case of her uncle Y S Vivekananda Reddy.