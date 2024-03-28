Jagan, Naidu kick off campaign in Andhra; Viveka murder takes centre stage

It was a super Wednesday as YSRCP chief and Andhra CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and TDP supremo N Chaandrababu Naidu both kicked off their respective poll campaigns.
Both the leaders chose their home districts- Jagan from Kadapa and Naidu from Chittoor to launch their poll campaign as the countdown for assembly and Lok Sabha polls has begun.
Andhra Pradesh goes to polls on May 13 in the fourth phase. Notably, on day one of the campaign, the 5-year-old murder case of Jagan’s uncle and former minister Y S Vivekananda Reddy took centerstage.
While Jagan's sister YS Sharmila Reddy and cousin Dr Narreddy Sunitha Reddy have been pointing fingers at the former for allegedly shielding the murderers of Vivekananada Reddy, Jagan has accused his sisters of siding with the murderers. Naidu slammed the YSRCP chief saying he has stood with his uncle's killers and is now out to butcher people’s aspirations.
Jagan also hit out at Naidu at a public meeting at Proddatur in Kadapa in the evening after a day-long bus yatra on Wednesday. “When Vivekananda Reddy was alive, he was TDP’s biggest enemy, but after killing him they resorted to dirty politics over his death. In fact, the same TDP backstabbed NTR, and is today using his name to gain popularity by unveiling his statues across the state. How shameful," he said.
Jagan kicked off his 21-day ‘Memanta Siddham’ bus yatra from Idupulapaya in Kadapa after offering prayers at the Samadhi of his father and former Chief Minister Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy.
The Chief Minister’s mother YS Vijayamma, close relatives and senior party leaders also paid homage at the YSR Ghat. All religious prayer meetings were also held and Vedic pundits blessed the CM.
During the Memantha Sidham (We are Ready) bus Yatra, the Chief Minister will address public meetings in 21 Lok Sabha constituencies leaving out the four constituencies where Siddham public meetings were held earlier.
During the entire stretch of Bus Yatra from Idupulapaya to Proddutur, people gathered on roadsides at key thoroughfares and welcomed the yatra with Jai Jagan slogans and showered flower petals on the Chief Minister who came out of the bus and reciprocated waving to the crowds and greeting them with folded hands.
At some places, the Chief Minister reached the top of the bus and greeted people who gathered and welcomed him bearing the scorching heat.
As the roadshow reached Veerannagattu Palli, people gathered in huge numbers and offered him a Gajamala.
On the first day, the bus yatra has covered 64 km in YSR district passing through Kumarampalli, Vempalli, Sarvarajupeta, VN Palli (Kamalapuram), Gangireddypalli, Urutur, Yerraguntla (Jammalamadugu), Potladurthi and Proddatur.
In course of his Bus Yatra, the Chief Minister will interact with various groups of people and intellectuals in the morning hours and receive representations from them on improving Government functioning. In the evening he will hold public meetings.
“Jagan today emerged under the guise of "Memantha Siddham" with the murderer of his Babai (Uncle). Jagan is prepared to harm you all with the same axe,” said Naidu at a roadshow in Madanapalle on Wednesday.
Naidu commenced his PrajaGalam campaign from the Palamaner Assembly Constituency. Asserting that PrajaGalam represents the collective voice of the people in their fight against the YSRCP, the TDP Chief expressed confidence in securing a resounding victory in the upcoming elections.
Stating that the alliance between TDP, BJP and Jana Sena is not for personal gain but to rescue the financially distressed state, Naidu assured that under NDA governance, there will be no increase in electricity charges, Anna canteens will be reopened, substandard liquor will be eliminated, and measures will be taken to curb the availability of ganja and drugs.