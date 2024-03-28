Jagan, Naidu kick off campaign in Andhra; Viveka murder takes centre stage

It was a super Wednesday as YSRCP chief and Andhra CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and TDP supremo N Chaandrababu Naidu both kicked off their respective poll campaigns.

Both the leaders chose their home districts- Jagan from Kadapa and Naidu from Chittoor to launch their poll campaign as the countdown for assembly and Lok Sabha polls has begun.

Andhra Pradesh goes to polls on May 13 in the fourth phase. Notably, on day one of the campaign, the 5-year-old murder case of Jagan’s uncle and former minister Y S Vivekananda Reddy took centerstage.

While Jagan's sister YS Sharmila Reddy and cousin Dr Narreddy Sunitha Reddy have been pointing fingers at the former for allegedly shielding the murderers of Vivekananada Reddy, Jagan has accused his sisters of siding with the murderers. Naidu slammed the YSRCP chief saying he has stood with his uncle's killers and is now out to butcher people’s aspirations.