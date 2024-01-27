Jagan sounds poll bugle, says he is Arjun of Kurukshetra, not Abhimanyu

In the first meeting, YSRCP cadre from six districts in north Andhra, namely Srikakulam, Vizianagram, Visakhapatnam, Manyam, Alluri Sitaram Raju, and Anakapalli—representing 34 Assembly Constituencies—participated in this mega ‘Samavesam’.

Attempts have been made to make this event larger than life by constructing a long and elevated ramp that runs through the entire venue. After reaching the venue, Jagan walked on the ramp as he greeted party workers.

“This is something absolutely new, and never seen before at any events of CM Jagan. This is primarily to give the cadre a chance to be in close proximity with their ‘hero’,” said a YSRCP campaign manager.

Jagan lambasted TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu in the meeting. “Naidu, infamous for deceiving farmers, promised to waive off their loans amounting to Rs 87,612 crore but cheated them by not fulfilling his promise. The YSRCP Government has raised the bar with Rythu Bharosa, RBKs, input subsidies, and providing free power to the farming sector. Naidu can not build a village like we did, because his idea of a village is exploiting the poor to feed crony capitalists," he said.

The chief minister also highlighted work done in the education sector by his government. He said, "the government has brought in transformational reforms including Mana Badi Nadu-Nedu, English Medium, transition from state syllabus to CBSE & IB syllabus, bilingual textbooks, Byju's content, smart tablets, IFPs in classrooms in the government-run schools and full-fees reimbursement to the underprivileged children under Videsi Vidya Deevena scheme”.

Highlighting his government’s efforts to ensure social justice Jagan said that his government has enacted a law to allocate 50 per cent of posts for members of the Backward Classes, SC, ST, and minority communities, while 68 per cent of the cabinet ministerial positions were given to leaders from the backward classes.

“Our government has appointed four deputy CMs from the backward classes with an SC leader being appointed as legislative council chairman, a BC leader as legislative assembly Speaker, and a minority leader as a deputy chairperson of the council,” he said.

Stating that his government has delivered welfare and development to every household and every village, he exuded confidence that YSRCP will win 175 out of 175 assembly constituencies and 25 out of 25 Lok Sabha seats.