TDP-BJP alliance failed to deliver in 2014, they again making fake promises: Jagan Mohan Reddy

“BJP, TDP and Jana Sena alliance contested the 2014 elections and promised to implement farm loan waiver, mahalaxmi scheme, 3 cents land to the poor, BC sub-plan but never implemented anything. Between 2014 and 2019, Chandrababu Naidu failed to get special category status for Andhra. What will he do now? The election ‘yuddham’ will be between credibility and deceit. Are you all ready to fight the malicious campaign unleashed against the YSRCP government by the yellow media?” Jagan asked the party cadres amid thunderous applause.

Jagan also launched a attack aimed at party symbols of rival parties. "Fan (YSRCP symbol) should be inside the house, while cycle (TDP symbol) should be kept outside, and tea glass (Jana Sena symbol) should be in the sink," he said at the Sidham meeting held here on Sunday.

Taking the metaphor further, he said, "TDP's cycle is worn out and rusted away. It lacks wheels, tyres and tubes. For mobility it is seeking the help of others."

He added, “I have clicked on the button 130 times and distributed Rs 2.7 lakh crore directly into the bank accounts of beneficiaries who are all my star campaigners. My star campaigners must explain to the poor how they will commit a big mistake if they don't vote for YSRCP.”

Jagan also trained his guns at the 'super six' promises being propagated by the TDP. “The super six promises announced by TDP exceed the state budget by Rs 73,400 crore. This is excluding his latest promise to provide Rs 4,000 as pension to Backward Classes. On the other hand, there are eight welfare schemes like pensions, free power to farmers, Aarogyasri, 108, 104, fee reimbursement, gorumudda which should be continued at any cost. Those schemes require Rs 73,400 crore every financial year. All put together, the State needs at least Rs 1.4 lakh crore per annum to implement all these schemes, including the so called 'super six'. I don't promise what is not achievable. If I promise, there’s no way I back out. That is my commitment. We will release the election manifesto in the coming days and will only promise what can be fulfilled. Jagan will not go back on his words” said the CM.

Jagan further mentioned that he had promised in 2019 that "good days" were coming with 'Jagan Anna'. “I've fulfilled that promise. Now, I promise that good days will continue even after 2024. Do not fall prey to Naidu's tactics. Voting for YSRCP would break the shackles of poverty and ensure a golden future for the state. With the YSRCP government delivering welfare and development to every village, we are to ready to win 175/175 assembly seats and 25/25 parliament seats,” he added.

He also asked his party workers to make it clear to the people that the welfare measures would continue "only if Jagan continues to be at the helm".