TDP gives Lok Sabha poll ticket to father of Delhi excise policy case approver

Reacting to the allotment of the seat to Srinivasulu Reddy, political analyst Telakapalli Ravi told PTI, "That is the paradox of politics today. While talking about high morals and attacking and criticising others, we forget all the morals in our case." Magunta Raghava was arrested in connection with the Delhi liquor scam by the Enforcement Directorate last year. He later turned approver.