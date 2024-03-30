Arunachal CM, his deputy among 10 BJP candidates elected unopposed in Assembly elections

Guwahati: The ruling BJP have won 10 out of 60 Assembly seats unopposed in Arunachal Pradesh where Assembly elections and Lok Sabha polls are scheduled on April 19, simultaneously.
Among those who won uncontested are CM Pema Khandu in Mukto constituency and deputy CM Chowna Mein from Chowkham.
Five MLAs including Khandu and Mein won unopposed as no candidates were fielded against them while a few candidates who filed their nominations against five BJP MLAs withdrew on the last date of withdrawal on Saturday.
"With great humility, we acknowledge this, which fills us with a deep sense of responsibility and commitment towards serving you with utmost dedication and sincerity," Khandu posted on social media while informing about unopposed victory of the 10 MLAs.
Eight other MLAs — Dongru Siongju, Ratu Techi, Techi Kaso, Hage Appa, Jikke Tako, Nyato Dukam, Mutchu Mithi and Dasanglu Pul. Dasanglu is the widow of former CM Kalikho Pul, who died by suicide in 2016.
The BJP, however, could not match the Congress tally in 2014 when 11 MLAs won unopposed.
In the 2019 Assembly polls, BJP had won 41 seats while JD(U) won in seven, NPP in five, Congress in four, PPA in one and two Independents. But JD(U), NPP MLAs, who are now part of NDA, later jumped ship to BJP.
The confident BJP this time has set a target to win in all 60 Assembly seats and retain power for the second straight term.
The party is also confident that Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and MP Tapir Gao would win in both the Lok Sabha seats again.
