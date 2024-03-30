Arunachal CM, his deputy among 10 BJP candidates elected unopposed in Assembly elections

Guwahati: The ruling BJP have won 10 out of 60 Assembly seats unopposed in Arunachal Pradesh where Assembly elections and Lok Sabha polls are scheduled on April 19, simultaneously.

Among those who won uncontested are CM Pema Khandu in Mukto constituency and deputy CM Chowna Mein from Chowkham.

Five MLAs including Khandu and Mein won unopposed as no candidates were fielded against them while a few candidates who filed their nominations against five BJP MLAs withdrew on the last date of withdrawal on Saturday.

"With great humility, we acknowledge this, which fills us with a deep sense of responsibility and commitment towards serving you with utmost dedication and sincerity," Khandu posted on social media while informing about unopposed victory of the 10 MLAs.