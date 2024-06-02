Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024: Along East constituency result

The Along East constituency in the West Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh went to polls on April 19, 2024. Over 8.88 lakh voters in the state were eligible to exercise their franchise in the Legislative Assembly elections this year, which are being held alongside the Lok Sabha elections. However, unlike some states which are voting in multiple phases, Arunachal Pradesh voted in a single phase, for both the Assembly and the Lok Sabha polls.

The term of the 60-member Legislative Assembly is slated to end on June 2, 2024.

What happened in the 2019 Legislative Assembly elections?

Along East is one of the 41 Assembly seats won by the BJP in the 2019 Legislative Assembly elections.

In the 2019 elections, Along East constituency had 13322 voters, but did not go to the polls as the BJP candidate was uncontested.

BJP candidate Kento Jini won the Along East constituency in the 2019 elections, with a margin of NA votes.

The 2019 Assembly election in Arunachal Pradesh saw the BJP cruise to victory, with the saffron party securing over 50 per cent of total votes and winning 41 seats. Compared to the 2014 polls, the number of seats won by the BJP increased by an impressive 30 in 2019.

The JD(U), which contested 15 seats, emerged as the second largest party, with seven wins. Meanwhile, the NPP secured five seats, while the Congress won just four. Of the remaining three seats, one was won by the People’s Party of Arunachal, while two were won by independent candidates.

As a result, the NPP saw itself getting accorded the status of a National Party as well as a Recognized State Party in Arunachal by the ECI. Meanwhile the JD(U), based off its performance, was accorded the status of a Recognized State Party. After the elections, the BJP formed the government in the state, with Pema Khandu as the Chief Minister.