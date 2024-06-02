Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024: BJP candidates win from Borduria-Bogapani, Changlang South seats

Itanagar: Wangling Lowangdong of BJP won the Borduria-Bogapani seat defeating his nearest rival Jowang Hosai of NCP by a margin of 1,452 votes, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI).
Counting of votes for 50 assembly seats in the northeastern state began at 6 am on Sunday.
Lowangdong had won the seat in 2019 on a Congress ticket. He joined the saffron party ahead of polls.
BJP candidate Hamjong Tangha won the Changlang South seat by defeating his nearest rival Timpu Ngemu of National People's Party by a margin of 1,482 votes, according to the Election Commission of India.
The BJP had already won 10 seats unopposed in the 60-member assembly, elections for which were held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls in the first phase on April 19.
