Congress not sure about contesting all 60 Assembly seats in Arunachal Pradesh, names 34 candidates

Guwahati: The Congress, which had remained in power for a long time in Arunachal Pradesh till 2016, on Thursday released its first list of 34 candidates that comprised 28 new faces, for the Assembly elections slated to be held on April 19. Hoever, the party is not sure about contesting in all the 60 constituencies given the paucity of candidates.

"We are working very hard to manage candidates for the remaining seats," senior Congress MLA and former CM Nabam Tuki told reporters at Itanagar before AICC released the first list of candidates.

Two former home ministers, Tanga Byaling and Kumar Waii, are the only prominent candidates in the list, while the party has named three women to contest the single-phase polls. Polls for two Lok Sabha constituencies and the 60-member Assembly will be simultaneously conducted on April 19.

The ruling BJP on March 13 released its list of candidates for all 60 constituencies, dropping three former ministers and an MLA. The list triggered disgruntlement among many as the party gave tickets to at least 12 turncoats who switched from the NPP, JD(U) and the regional People's Party of Arunachal. At least three former BJP MLAs switched over to its ally NPP and the PPA. However, sources said none showed interest to join Congress given the grand old party's "bleak future" in the frontier state elections.