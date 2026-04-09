<p>Voters in Assam, Kerala and Puducherry will cast their ballots on Thursday in single‑phase Assembly elections across 296 constituencies in the two States and the Union Territory.</p><p>Polling for 140 seats in Kerala, 126 in Assam and 30 in Puducherry follows high‑voltage campaigns marked by sharp rhetoric and personal attacks that ended on Tuesday.</p><p>In Assam, 722 candidates are in the fray, with the ruling BJP led by Chief Minister Himant Biswa Sarma and the Opposition Congress framing it as a “clash of identity”. The main battle is expected between the BJP and its allies Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and Bodoland People’s Front (BPF), and the Congress‑led front of six Opposition parties. The Opposition camp also includes Raijor Dal and Assam Jatiya Parishad, two regional outfits seeking to make their mark in state politics.</p>.Congress leader Pawan Khera moves Telangana HC seeking anticipatory bail in case filed by Assam government.<p>In Kerala, which has 2.71 crore voters, it is a direct contest between the ruling CPM‑led Left Democratic Front and the Opposition Congress‑led United Democratic Front in most seats. The BJP‑led NDA is pinning high hopes on at least 10 constituencies, making it a three‑cornered contest.</p><p>An estimated 9.44 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in Puducherry, where the contest has turned triangular between the ruling NDA, the Congress‑DMK alliance and newcomer Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) led by actor Vijay.</p><p>In Assam, for the BJP, the fight centres on the perceived threat from Muslim migrants from Bangladesh. The Congress, on the other hand, claims that a vote for them would help restore ‘Bor Axom’ (Greater Assam) of unity and secularism.</p><p>Eyes will also be on Maulana Badruddin Ajmal’s AIUDF, contesting alone after a long gap. The NDA ally UPPL too is fighting independently in all 15 seats of the Bodoland Territorial Area Districts.</p><p>In Kerala, voter mood may hinge on anti‑incumbency against the decade‑long LDF rule, the Sabarimala women’s entry row, the gold heist case, FCRA amendment moves, allegations of authoritarian governance by CM Pinarayi Vijayan, CPM infighting with rebel candidates, Congress’ top‑heavy leadership, and the BJP’s campaign against the LDF‑UDF duopoly.</p><p>The UDF is pinning hopes on returning to power in Kerala after 10 years, while the LDF is seeking a third term by showcasing development initiatives and extensive public‑relations efforts to boost the government’s image.</p><p>Of the 30,495 polling booths in the state, around 2,040 have been identified as sensitive. Prohibitory orders were imposed in these areas, and many potential troublemakers were taken into preventive custody.</p><p>In Puducherry, the Thursday contest will decide whether the AINRC‑BJP can retain the outgoing government’s welfare edge or the Congress‑DMK alliance can capitalise on anti‑incumbency. Or will the TVK from neighbouring Tamil Nadu spring a surprise?</p>