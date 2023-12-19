71 candidates seeking Congress tickets in Assam to contest Lok Sabha polls next year

Guwahati: Two incumbent MPs and the deputy leader of opposition in the Assam Assembly are among 71 Congress members who have sought party tickets for next year's Lok Sabha elections, according to a party release on Tuesday.

The third party MP from the state in the current Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, is yet to file his application.

The last date for filing of applications seeking party tickets, which was to end on Tuesday, has been extended by the state unit.

The state Congress shared a list of 71 applications it has received so far for the 14 seats in the lower House from the northeastern state.

Incumbent MP Pradyut Bordoloi has filed his application, seeking re-election from Nagaon constituency.