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Assam Assembly Election Results 2026 | Akhil Gogoi: Lone prominent voice in opposition camp to win polls

Gogoi, who floated Raijor Dal in October 2020, was a prominent face of the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act agitation of Assam.
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 16:41 IST
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Published 04 May 2026, 16:41 IST
India NewsAssamAkhil GogoiAssam Assembly Elections 2026assembly elections 2026

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