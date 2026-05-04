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Assam Assembly Election Results 2026 | BJP secures third consecutive term: Check list of winners here

Congress, on the other hand, was leading in 19 seats, while its ally Raijor Dal was ahead in two.
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 12:48 IST
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Published 04 May 2026, 12:48 IST
India NewsBJPCongressAssamAssam Assembly Elections 2026assembly elections 2026

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