Assam Assembly Election Results 2026 | BJP secures third consecutive term: Check list of winners here

<p>The NDA roared back to power in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/assam">Assam</a> with a landslide and are set to form the government for a third consecutive term. </p><p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP</a> led in 82 of the 126 constituencies, while its allies Bodoland Peoples Front and Asom Gana Parishad were leading in 10 seats each. </p><p>Congress, on the other hand, was leading in 19 seats, while its ally Raijor Dal was ahead in two. </p>.Assam Assembly Election Results 2026 Live Updates |NDA secures 'historic' hat-rick; PM Modi, Amit Shah expresses gratitude.<p>Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was leading by over 87,000 votes in Jalukbari constituency. Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi lost the Jorhat seat by over 23,000 votes to sitting MLA Hitendra Nath Goswami. </p><p>Polling in all 126 assembly constituencies in the state was held in a single phase on April 9 with a record 85.96 per cent of the 2.5 crore voters exercising their franchise to decide the fate of 722 candidates.</p><p>The ruling BJP's strength in the outgoing assembly is 64, while its allies, the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) has 9, the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) 7 and the Bodo Peoples' Front (BPF), which rejoined the alliance, has 3 MLAs.</p><p>Here is the list of full list of leaders in Assam: </p>