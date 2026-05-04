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Assam Assembly Election Results 2026 | Congress state president Guarav Gogoi suffers massive defeat

Congress was leading in 21 seats and its ally, the Raijor Dal, was ahead in two seats, according to the EC.
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 09:07 IST
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Published 04 May 2026, 09:07 IST
India NewsCongressAssamGaurav GogoiAssam Assembly Elections 2026assembly elections 2026

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