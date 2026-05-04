Assam Assembly Election Results 2026 | Congress state president Guarav Gogoi suffers massive defeat

<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/assam">Assam </a>Congress president Gaurav Gogoi, contesting his first Assembly election, lost to BJP's Hitendra Nath Goswami in the Jorhat Assembly constituency. </p><p>Gogoi, who was also <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress'</a> CM face in Assam, lost by 23,187 votes in a direct competition with the incumbent BJP MLA. </p><p>Meanwhile, the Congress was leading in 21 seats and its ally, the Raijor Dal, was ahead in two seats, according to the EC.</p><p>The BJP is headed towards a landslide win, leading in 78 seats and winning three others. The NDA alliance is leading in 100 constituencies in the 126-seat Assembly. </p>.Assam Assembly Election Results 2026 | NDA set to form government for third successive term.<p>NDA allies Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and the Bodoland Peoples' Front (BPF), were ahead in eight and 10 seats, respectively.</p><p>Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was leading by over 40,000 votes in Jalukbari constituency. </p><p>Assembly speaker Biswajit Daimary of the BJP was ahead of former BTC chief Pramod Boro of the UPPL in Tamulpur. Further, Leader of Opposition, Debabrata Saikia was trailing BJP's Mayur Borgohain by over 22,000 votes.</p>.Assam Assembly Election Results 2026 Live Updates | NDA touches 100-mark in 126-seat Assembly.<p>The AIUDF was also leading in two seats with its president Badruddin Ajmal ahead in Binnakandi.</p><p>Ministers Ranoj Pegu, Pijush Hazarika, Ashok Singhal, Prashanta Phukan, Bimal Borah and Chandramohan Patowary have also established leads in their respective constituencies of Dhemaji, Jagiroad, Dhekiajuli, Dibrugarh, Tingkhong and Tihu.</p><p>Polling in all 126 assembly constituencies in the state was held in a single phase on April 9 with a record 85.96 per cent of the 2.5 crore voters exercising their franchise to decide the fate of 722 candidates.</p><p>The ruling BJP's strength in the outgoing assembly is 64, while its allies, the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) has 9, the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) 7 and the Bodo Peoples' Front (BPF), which rejoined the alliance, has 3 MLAs.</p>