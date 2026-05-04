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Assam Assembly Election Results 2026: Few takers for NOTA option; crosses 1% mark

In Assam, 1.29 per cent of the voters pressed the NOTA button on electronic voting machines (EVMs), followed by 0.81 per cent in West Bengal.
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 12:47 IST
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Published 04 May 2026, 12:47 IST
Indian PoliticsElection CommissionNOTAIndia AAssam Assembly Elections 2026

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