<p>The BJP swept the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/assam">Assam</a> Assembly elections, marking its third successive term under the leadership of Himanta Biswa Sarma in the northeastern state. </p><p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nda">NDA</a> was leading in 100 seats in the 126-seat Assembly, while the Congress had leads in 20 constituencies. </p><p>While Sarma dominated the Jalukbari constituency with a lead of over 80,000 votes, Congress president Gaurav Gogoi lost the Jorhat seat to sitting MLA Hitendra Nath Goswami. Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia was also trailing to BJP's Mayur Borgohain. </p><p>Here are the key how key candidates performed: </p>.<p>The chief minister has taken a massive lead of over 80,000 votes against Congress' Bidisha Neog and is on course to secure a sixth consecutive term in the Assembly. </p>.<p>Assam Congress chief and Member of Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, suffered a defeat to sitting MLA Hitendra Nath Goswami in Jorhat. He was also the chief ministerial candidate for the opposition party. </p>.<p>Leader of Opposition in the outgoing Assam Assembly and senior Congress leader Debabrata Saikia was trailing against BJP's Mayur Borgohain by about 40,000 votes. He was contesting from Nazira constituency. </p>.<p>Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi led by over 11,000 votes against BJP's Kushal Dawari in the Sibsagar constituency. </p>.<p>Pradyut Bordoloi moved from the Congress to the BJP just days before the elections. He defeated his Congress rival Mira Goswami by close to 50,000 votes. </p>