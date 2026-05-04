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Assam Assembly Election Results 2026 | From Himanta Biswa Sarma to Gaurav Gogoi: How key candidates performed

The NDA was leading in 100 seats in the 126-seat Assembly, while the Congress had leads in 20 constituencies.
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 11:15 IST
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Himanta Biswa Sarma: Jalukbari

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Gaurav Gogoi: Jorhat

Debabrata Saikia: Nazira

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Akhil Gogoi: Sibsagar

Pradyut Bordoloi: Dispur

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Published 04 May 2026, 11:15 IST
India NewsBJPCongressAssamAssam Assembly Elections 2026assembly elections 2026

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