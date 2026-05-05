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Assam Assembly Election Results 2026 | Gaurav & his Ahom card fall flat as Congress hits 25-year low

Congress insiders in Assam blamed Gaurav's inexperience as the main reason behind the party's worst performance and defeat for the third straight term.
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 20:59 IST
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Published 04 May 2026, 20:59 IST
India NewsCongressAssamIndian PoliticsGaurav GogoiAssam Assembly Elections 2026assembly elections 2026

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