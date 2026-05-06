Assam Assembly Election Results 2026 | Himanta Biswa Sarma to take oath as Assam CM for second term after May 11

<p>Guwahati: Himanta Biswa Sarma will take oath as Assam Chief Minister for the second straight term after May 11, Dilip Saikia, President of Assam unit of BJP, announced on Wednesday during a meeting with leaders of its regional ally, Asom Gana Parishad. </p><p>"The NDA government will be formed for the third term with Himanta Biswa Sarma as the Chief Minister given his strong leadership and government," Saikia said while addressing the meeting at AGP headquarters in Guwahati.</p><p>Saikia's announcement came after Sarma met Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya at Lok Bhawan here and tendered resignation of his Council of Ministers. Acharya dissolved the 15th Legislative Assembly and requested Sarma to act as caretaker CM till a new Council of Ministers is administered the oath of office. </p>.Assam Assembly Elections 2026 | All 'credible' Hindu leaders will join BJP in next five years: CM Himanta.<p>Sarma, 57, who became the CM for the first time in 2021, told reporters that the oath taking ceremony is likely to take place after May 11. "The date for the BJP legislature party meeting will be decided by JP Nadda, the party's central observer. The meeting will decide the leader of the legislature party, who will take oath as the new CM." </p><p>Sarma said BJP requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the swearing-in ceremony and got indication that the PM can visit Assam only after May 11.</p><p><strong>Speculations over: </strong></p><p>Saikia's announcement ended the speculations about the possibility of change of the Chief Minister like BJP had done after the Assembly polls victory in 2021. BJP had won the elections in 2021 for the second term under Sarbananda Sonowal as the Chief Minister but he was replaced by Sarma after the results. </p><p>BJP and its allies registerd the best performance with 102 seats (out of total 126 seats) while Congress faced its worst show with just 19 seats. Congress's ally Raijor Dal managed to win in two other seats. The results were declared on May 4. </p>.Assembly Elections 2026 | BJP appoints Amit Shah and J P Nadda as observers to Bengal, Assam.<p>BJP alone bagged 82 seats, 22 more than its tally in 2021, and two of its regional allies, Asom Gana Parishad and Bodoland People's Front won in 10 other seats, respectively.</p><p>Meanwhile, Chief Electoral Officer, Assam, Anurag Goel, accompanied by representatives of the Election Commission of India, on Wednesday submitted a list of the newly elected Members of the Assam Legislative Assembly to Governor Acharya, for the due constitution of the new Assam Legislative Assembly.</p>