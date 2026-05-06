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Assam Assembly Election Results 2026 | Himanta Biswa Sarma to take oath as Assam CM for second term after May 11

State party chief, Dilip Saikia's announcement ended the speculations about the possibility of change of the Chief Minister like BJP had done in 2021.
Last Updated : 06 May 2026, 07:18 IST
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Published 06 May 2026, 07:18 IST
India NewsBJPAssamIndian PoliticsHimanta Biswa SarmaAssam Assembly Elections 2026

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