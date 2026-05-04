LIVE Assam Assembly Election Results 2026 Live Updates | BJP-led NDA hopes for a hat-trick, can Congress stop it?

Welcome to the LIVE blog for Assam Assembly Election Results 2026 with DH. With Assam exercising its franchise on April 9, the BJP-led NDA is hoping for a hat-trick in the northeastern state where there was 85.98% voter turnout. EVMs, holding the electoral fates of 722 hopefuls from 126 assembly constituencies of the state, will be opened at 40 counting centres across 35 districts. Twenty-five companies (around 100 personnel each) of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) have been deployed to guard the counting centres and the strongrooms, housing the electronic voting machines (EVMs). Among the 722 candidates, the Congress has the highest 99, followed by the BJP with 90, AIUDF with 30, NDA allies Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) with 26 and Bodo Peoples' Front (BPF) with 11 nominees. Among the high-profile candidates are Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of the BJP, the Congress state unit chief Gaurav Gogoi. Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary and Raijor Dal Chief and MP Akhil Gogoi. Track this space as we bring LIVE updates as Assam picks its government for the next 5 years!