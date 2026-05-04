<p>The ruling NDA is on course to form the government in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/assam">Assam</a> for the third successive term, leading in 97 out of 126 assembly constituencies. The majority mark to form government in the state is 64.</p><p>According to the trends released by the Election Commission, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP </a>alone leads in 79 seats, while its alliance partners, the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and the Bodoland Peoples' Front (BPF), were ahead in nine and 10 seats, respectively.</p><p>Meanwhile, the Congress was leading in 25 seats and its ally, the Raijor Dal, was ahead in two seats, according to the EC.</p> .Assam Assembly Election Results 2026 Live Updates | NDA touches 100-mark in 126-seat Assembly.<p>Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was leading by over 40,000 votes in Jalukbari constituency, while state Congress president Gaurav Gogoi was trailing his BJP rival Hitendranath Goswami by over 19,000 votes in Jorhat.</p><p>Assembly speaker Biswajit Daimary of the BJP was ahead of former BTC chief Pramod Boro of the UPPL in Tamulpur. Further, Leader of Opposition, Debabrata Saikia was trailing BJP's Mayur Borgohain by over 22,000 votes. </p><p>AJP's Lurinjyoti Gogoi, who was earlier leading, is now trailing BJP's Chakradhar Gogoi in Khowang constituency, as per EC data.</p><p>Raijor Dal president Akhil Gogoi, who was trailing at the end of the second round, is now leading ahead of his BJP rival Kushal Dowari.</p><p>The AIUDF was also leading in two seats with its president Badruddin Ajmal ahead in Binnakandi.</p><p>Other prominent leaders who were trailing are former Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora (both of the Congress), former Union minister Rajen Gohain, who left the BJP to join the AJP, former BJP MP Rajdeep Roy, and minister in the outgoing cabinet Nandita Garlosa, who joined the Congress after being denied ticket.</p><p>NDA alliance partner AGP's president Atul Bora and working president Keshab Mahanta, both ministers in Sarma's cabinet, were leading in Bokakhat and Kaliabor, respectively.</p>.Assam Assembly elections 2026: How Assam voted in the past?.<p>Former Congress leaders Pradyut Bordoloi and Bhupen Borah, who joined the BJP ahead of the polls, were leading in Dispur and Bihpuria constituencies, respectively.</p><p>Ministers Ranoj Pegu, Pijush Hazarika, Ashok Singhal, Prashanta Phukan, Bimal Borah and Chandramohan Patowary have also established leads in their respective constituencies of Dhemaji, Jagiroad, Dhekiajuli, Dibrugarh, Tingkhong and Tihu.</p><p>The counting of votes began at 8 am, with postal ballots being taken up first. The process is being held at 40 centres across all 35 districts, with most districts having a single centre covering all constituencies.</p><p>However, in Nagaon district, counting is being conducted at three separate centres, while Kokrajhar, Tinsukia and Jorhat have two centres each.</p><p>Polling in all 126 assembly constituencies in the state was held in a single phase on April 9 with a record 85.96 per cent of the 2.5 crore voters exercising their franchise to decide the fate of 722 candidates.</p><p>The ruling BJP's strength in the outgoing assembly is 64, while its allies, the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) has 9, the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) 7 and the Bodo Peoples' Front (BPF), which rejoined the alliance, has 3 MLAs. </p>