Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsassam

Assam Assembly Election Results 2026 | Swearing-in ceremony of new govt to be held on May 12; PM Modi to attend

The oath-taking ceremony is organised to be held at the Veterinary Field in Khanapara, Kota said.
Last Updated : 07 May 2026, 06:31 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 May 2026, 06:31 IST
India NewsBJPAssamIndian PoliticsHimanta Biswa SarmaNDAAssam Assembly Elections 2026

Follow us on :

Follow Us