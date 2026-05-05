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Assam Assembly Elections 2026: 126-member Assembly to have 7 women MLAs; six of them from NDA

Women comprise 49.98 per cent of the total 2.50 crore electorate of the state.
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 10:10 IST
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Published 05 May 2026, 10:10 IST
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsNDAAssam Assembly Elections 2026assembly elections 2026

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